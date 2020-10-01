LEWISBURG — The first mail-in ballots for Union County voters who have requested them were likely to be mailed in the week ahead.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, advised voters to make sure their ballot was returned in the secrecy envelope provided. His advice was in the wake of a Supreme Court of Pennsylvania decision which indicated ballots not returned in the official ballot envelope would be declared void.
“That was not the case before in a lot of counties,” Katherman said. “I can’t answer for all of them (but) that wasn’t the case here. If that came back that way during the primary, we counted (it).”
Ballots hand-delivered to the Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration would also be voided if they were not in the inner secrecy envelope. Katherman said there were a few “naked” ballots sent without the special envelope counted during the June primary. But that could not happen under the most recent rules.
The new rules were part of the Sept. 17 decision which also extended the date for receipt of mailed ballots to Friday, Nov. 6.
Katherman added that voters should never write their name, party affiliation, candidate preference or put a similar mark on the outside envelope. A recent ruling indicated ballots could be declared void and not counted if they do.
He noted Tuesday, Oct. 27 was the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.
But Katherman was concerned that a ballot sent that late may not be returned to the county election office before deadline. Though three days had been added to the time needed to return a ballot to the office, it could only be valid if returned via regular mail after the polls closed.
If a voter chooses to vote at their polling place after receiving a mail-in ballot, Katherman said they needed to take their mail-in ballot with return envelope to their polling place where a poll worker will void the mail-in ballot and the voter can use a voting machine.
If a voter has lost a mail ballot or forgotten to send it, Katherman said go to the polling place where a poll worker will check that it was not received, then offer a provisional ballot to the voter.
Once the voter has sent a mail-in ballot and it is scanned in at the county he said there could be no revisions.
Katherman said it was up to individual voters to discern what may or may not be the risks of mail-in voting. State government and the news media, in his view, have fueled skepticism of the United States Postal Service (USPS).
Similarly, official FBI warnings of potential foreign influence in the election process would be up to the individual to evaluate. Fear of such influence ought to be tempered by knowledge of the pains being taken to ensure the highest degree of integrity was maintained.
