LEWISBURG — Bucknell University President Dr. John Bravman condemned the violence seen Wednesday on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.
Bravman issued a statement in the afternoon to "Bucknellians" and wrote he was stunned and saddened by actions taken "by those who continue to challenge the outcome of the recent presidential election." The assault during a transition of political power, he added, was an assault on society at large.
"As a nation, we have struggled for many months to make sense of daily, if not hourly, headlines alerting us to escalating division among our citizens," Bravman also wrote. "I know many of you are as heartbroken as I am by the images streaming from Washington."
Bravman concluded with a commitment to learning and an informed citizenry, which he said could guide the nation as it moves forward.
