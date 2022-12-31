State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:39 p.m. Dec. 21 along Route 54, at the Interstate 180 on-ramp, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Caliber driven by Gracie Raup, 18, of Watsontown, attempted to turn onto the on-ramp and struck a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Matthew Hall, 31, of Williamsport. Raup was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, while Hall was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two drivers escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 28 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Faylene Smith, 93, of New Columbia, struck a 2019 Kia Sportage driven by Lash Koch, 69, of New Columbia, as the Sportage slowed to turn into a driveway. Smith was issued a warning for careless driving.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Sunbury woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 29 along Mount Zion Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Jayda Singletary lost control on a curve and struck a utility pole. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Stephanie Greenwalt, 28, of Milton, reported the theft of a debit card.
The theft was reported at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at CVS, 7415 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
Burglary
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Dallas Sheets, 22, of Sunbury, was charged after troopers said he entered the home of Sean Dotson, 34, of Selinsgrove, and assaulted him.
The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 21 at 6587 Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.