Supplemental funding sought for Kelly Township roundabout

LEWISBURG — Kelly Township supervisors were advised Tuesday night to apply for supplemental funding for the traffic circle envisioned for JPM Road and Hospital Drive.
Up to $1.3 million in supplemental Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Multimodal grant money could be available or needed for the project meant to improve safety at the intersection.
Erin Threet, HRG project manager, told supervisors that cost estimates for the project have increased. Utility movement has been the main source of higher projections.
Another round of CFA grants is becoming available and Threet noted it’s wise to apply for it. No match from the municipality will be required.
Earlier this year, the governor’s office confirmed that Kelly Township would receive a $1.06 million PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund grant. It was announced the grant, along with a 30% match, would go toward the roundabout.
While it was unclear if the additional complexity of the project would extend the time it takes to complete, David Hassenplug, Kelly Township supervisor chair, noted afterward that a funding shortfall most certainly would extend the completion time.
Design work will progress before a timeline will be released. Hassenplug said an outreach to property owners directly affected could be in the works.
Separately, Hassenplug said a small playground could be in the works for township property near the municipal building.
He noted that younger children and their parents come to watch Lewisburg Little League games. But some of the kids are not old enough for youth baseball and apparently need something to stay occupied.
Supervisors approved an amendment to a township ordinance which would permit farm-related tourism or entertainment activity on agricultural land.
Solicitor Jason Brudecki said under the ordinance the general public may tour, explore or learn about farm production or lifestyle. Permission was granted whether or not a fee is charged.
Budecki said the state recently adopted a bill to permit agri-tourism activities statewide. The use was not previously covered under the township ordinance.
Supervisors also adopted an ordinance which amended the use of event spaces.
Such venues in agricultural, commercial neighborhood and commercial highway manufacturing zones, would be permitted providing buffers are set up and other regulations are followed. Event spaces could be host venues for weddings, lectures, performances, receptions and “events of that nature.”
