MILTON — United Plate Glass was recently named the 2021 Green Business of the Year by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
Each year, on Earth Day, the chamber names a recipient of the award, based on the green business recognition applications it received through its website over the past 12-24 months. All Central PA Chamber members that complete the form are eligible to win.
Businesses are given a score based on their “green” efforts. United Plate Glass scored high in many of the program’s categories, including: Solid Waste Prevention, Recycling, Purchasing and Energy & Water Conservation. That is then combined with an optional section that provides more details about “green” efforts.
Nate Lawrence, president of UPG, shared that the company fills a container with 30,000 pounds of glass in nine months, and it is then taken to be recycled. In addition, around 200 pounds of aluminum is recycled about every two weeks. This all comes in the form of scrap from the fabrication shops and from job sites.
It was Lawrence, hired about five years ago, who noticed the amount of used and scrap material that was headed to the landfill. Based on his previous experience in glass manufacturing, he worked with sister company Zartman Construction, Northumberland, to make the extra effort to recycle.
“We’re proud of the fact that we’re able to recycle the materials we touch,” he said. “We’re excited to have won the award.”
The Green Business Award is made from the top of a recycled steel drum container and was presented on April 27. A plaque will also be given to UPG, and the business will remain on the Green Business Wall at the Central PA Chamber perpetually for all visitors to see.
Previous winners of the Green Business of the Year Award, are: Bear Rental, Northumberland (2020); Columbia County Bread & Granola, Bloomsburg (2019); Pompeii Street Soap Co., Mifflinburg (2018); Arrowhead Restaurant, Milton (2017); Lawrence J. Winans, DMD, Lewisburg (2016); Hometown Disposal, Sunbury (2015); Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Berwick (2014); and Warrior Run Petcare Center, Watsontown (2013).
United Plate Glass noted the growth it has experienced over the past five years. Annual revenue has increased tenfold, from $500,000 to about $5 million, according to Lawrence.
“Year over year, we just continue to double volume,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of guys that we were able to bring on board, and we have a terrific team here.
“The team itself, they’re the ones that need to be credited.”
Employment jumped at UPG from 5 to 21 in the timeframe, and they continue to look for people with a little bit of skill set and “a good personality.” The business located at 4762 State Route 890, Sunbury, is available for commercial and residental services all across the region and beyond.
Learn more at www.upgpa.com and find them on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
