SUNBURY — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s Work Foundations+ (WF+) program graduated 21 students on Thursday, May 26. The ceremony was held at the WF+ facility in Sunbury.
The ceremony started with a welcoming address and words of praise for all that has been accomplished by the students and encouragement for all the students will accomplish after graduation, from Dr. John Kurelja, CSIU executive director. The program also included: A procession of the 21 Class of 2022 graduates; student musical performances, student keynote speakers; awarding of diplomas; and remarks from WF+ Special Education and Off-Site Facilities Support Program Supervisor, Jessica Harry.
In Student Keynote Speaker Michael Clark’s closing speech, he imparted three tips of advice to his fellow graduates: “We all have to start somewhere and work our way up”; “Not every day is going to be cupcakes and rainbows. There will be storms that cause trees to fall on our trails”; and “If you find something you love, whether it’s art, singing or building… do it”
The 21 graduating students were from the Line Mountain, Mifflinburg, Mount Carmel, Shamokin, Shikellamy, and Warrior Run school districts.
Work Foundations+ is a secondary special education program focused on providing comprehensive academic instruction and real-life career exploration, experiences, and training to students with disabilities to best prepare them for successful post-secondary training and education, employment, and independent living.
For more information, visit www.csiu.org/wfplus or call 570-286-4168 ext. 2833.
