LEWISBURG — Christi Buker, executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association, will present “Libraries, Books, Bans and Censorship in Pennsylvania,” during the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Educational Forum to be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17, at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
The meeting will also be available via Zoom.
