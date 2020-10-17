WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC is offering multiple options for patients to receive their flu shots safely this year.
In addition to offering the flu shot during regularly scheduled visits at all Primary Care, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics offices, UPMC is also offering special drive-up, drive-through and in-office clinics in October and November by appointment.
Drive-through flu shots are available at Family Medicine locations in Duboistown, Lock Haven and Montoursville as well as Pediatrics in Williamsport.
Drive-up flu shots are available at Pediatrics in South Williamsport.
For a full schedule and more information on flu shots offered at UPMC in the Susquehanna region, visitUPMCSusquehanna.org/flu.
