SUNBURY — With incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden locked in a fight for the victory as ballots were being tabulated in several key battleground states late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, Trump held a wide lead in Northumberland County.
As of midnight, results were being reported from 72 of 74 precincts in the county. Trump had received 27,888 votes to Biden’s 12,261. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had received 625 votes, while 96 write-ins were being reported.
Incumbent Republican Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) held a wide margin in Northumberland County over Democratic challenger Lee Griffin. Of the precincts where votes had been tallied, Keller was listed as of midnight as receiving 20,311 votes to Griffin’s 7,067.
Incumbent Republican state Sen. John Gordner (R-27) was challenged by Democrat Michelle Seigel. Of the votes tallied as of midnight in Northumberland County, Gordner had received 28,865 to Siegel’s 11,270.
Gordner easily won his home county of Columbia, receiving 19,245 to Seigel’s 8,070. In Montour County, he received 5,013 votes to Seigel’s 1,274.
With 23 of 25 precincts reporting in Snyder County as of midnight, Gordner had received 12,780 votes to Siegel’s 4,281.
Republican state Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) was unopposed. She had received 21,880 votes in Northumberland County among the precincts which had been reported as of midnight. In Snyder County, Schlegel-Culver had received 3,296 votes as of midnight.
In other races, the following tallies were being reported as of midnight in Northumberland County:
• Attorney General: Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, 25,409; Democrat Josh Shapiro, 13,604; Libertarian Daniel Wassmer, 805; Green Party Candidate Richard Weiss, 488.
• Auditor General: Republican Timothy Defoor, 26,581; Democrat Nina Ahmad, 11,356; Libertarian Jennifer Moore, 1,487; Green Party Candidate Olivia Faison, 503.
• State Treasurer: Republican Stacy Garrity, 26,667; Democrat Joe Torsella, 11,892; Libertarian Joe Soloski 1,020; Green Party Candidate Timothy Runkle, 496.
• Representative in the 107th General Assembly District: Republican Kurt Masser, 13,274; Libertarian Ryan Bourinski, 2,658.
All results are unofficial until certified by the counties.
