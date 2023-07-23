LONG POND — With more than 120 new recruits taking the oath of enlistment and around 100 Gold Star Family members being recognized, Pocono Raceway's support of those who serve was evident as thousands of fans trekked to "The Tricky Triangle" for Pennsylvania's only major NASCAR race weekend of the year.
SGM Kevin Bittenbender — A U.S. Army veteran who lives in Montgomery, formerly served as president of the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade, and now works as the raceway's director of Military Affairs — said his planning for this past weekend's NASCAR race started as soon as the checkered flag fell over the 2022 event.
He said the raceway and NASCAR alike have a strong commitment to those currently serving, veterans and those who have paid the ultimate price in service to the United States.
"NASCAR is one of the few sporting events that televise the National Anthem, the flyovers," Bittenbender said. "They take pride in that, in the prayer, the invocation... (NASCAR) is embedded into having that American pride.
"We are one of the few race tracks that offers that commitment to Gold Star Families... and to educate who the Gold Star Families are."
Prior to the start of Sunday's race, the track hosted a breakfast for more than 100 Gold Star Family members, those who have lost a loved one while serving in the line of duty. This was the second year the breakfast was held.
Speaking prior to the weekend, Bittenbender said several top drivers — including Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski — were scheduled to attend the breakfast.
"Pennsylvania has thousands of Gold Star Family members that live within the commonwealth," Bittenbender said. "A lot of folks don't realize that... Your neighbor could be that Gold Star Family."
Also prior to the start of Sunday's race, more than 120 new recruits — representing all branches of service — stood in Pocono's new victory lane and took the oath of enlistment.
Military officials attending the ceremony included Under Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Kristyn Jones, along with BGs Christopher Amrhein and John Pippy.
Jones is responsible for training and equipping Air and Space Forces, and for the welfare of approximately 700,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and Guardians and their families serving around the world.
Pippy serves as the Land Component Commander for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Fort Indiantown Gap. He concurrently serves in the dual role as the deputy chief of Engineers for National Guard Affairs at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
Amrhein is the commander of Air Force Recruiting Service, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.
New recruits taking the oath prior to the start of the track's NASCAR race is a Pocono tradition.
"I find hope in our younger generation," Bittenbender said. "They say only 1% of our population takes up service with the military... To see these recruits gives you that hope in humanity."
Bittenbender is also inspired by what takes place at the track's Vets Village, which he also coordinates as part of his responsibilities.
More than 30 veterans-related organizations were set up in the village over the weekend. A Black Hawk helicopter was among the displays featured in the village.
"We are going to have vehicles, all other types of armaments that kids, parents, those perspective recruits can get up close to," Bittenbender said, speaking prior to the start of the weekend.
The village also featured organizations which provide services to veterans.
"Our theme is helping veterans getting to the resources," Bittenbender said. "Everything from helping those with burn pit exposure to PTSD counseling services, to outdoor activities. This provides an opportunity for veterans to network."
The connections which veterans make in the village could also be lifesaving. Bittenbender heard stories of those who visited the village one year ago while contemplating suicide.
"Last year, we helped over a dozen veterans seek out mental health assistance," he said. "From my interactions with those services that were in attendance last year, they made it know that those folks that saw them at Pocono and got assistance, they would not have been here this year.
"I am very confident knowing the resources we provide will get (veterans) that help they are desperately seeking."
