LEWISBURG — Opening arguments were heard Tuesday in the case of a 77-year-old Winfield woman accused of poisoning her husband to death and stealing thousands of dollars from his accounts.
Senior Judge Edward D. Reibman is presiding over the case of Myrle Miller, who has been charged with homicide. A jury of nine women and six men are hearing the case.
Miller was charged in May 2021 with the alleged 2018 poisoning death of her husband, John W. Nichols. Both the first degree murder and insurance-related felonies are being heard at the trial.
"This is a case of a cold heart turned wicked," Attorney Jennifer Buck, of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, said during opening arguments.
Buck said Nichols worked hard his entire life. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He wanted to spend his retirement enjoying life.
Buck told jurors the evidence will show that Miller became the beneficiary of three insurance polices held by her late husband, as well as several banking accounts.
"The defendant signed hundreds of checks totaling thousands of dollars written out to her, and signed by her, so much so that those accounts had overdrafts," said Buck.
Buck said Nichols trusted Miller, and made her his power of attorney, allowing her access to the accounts.
Miller is accused of setting up a post office box to intercept financial transactions she didn't want Nichols to see. Buck also alleged that Miller would have other men speak on the telephone pretending to be Nichols, in order to gain access to his finances.
During opening arguments, it was alleged that Miller pushed doctors to diagnosis her husband with dementia.
Buck alleges that Miller had several love affairs via social media, and in one case she was involved with a scammer.
"On April 5, 2018, that is when that cold heart became a wicked heart," said Buck.
On that date, Buck said Miller shut down an investigation into Nichols finances opened by the Union County Area Agency on Aging. Miller is then accused of researching online the side effects of certain m
At 10:51 p.m. April 14, 2018, Miller allegedly called 9-1-1 to report that Nichols suffered a heart attack.
An autopsy performed after he died allegedly found Nichols had an excessive level of medication in his system.
Hours before Nichols suffered the fatal heart attack, Buck alleges that Miller proclaimed her love for another man, in a Facebook post.
Miller is being represented by Public Defender Brian Ulmer who told the jury the case is "simple."
"You are going to hear complicated financial records," Ulmer told jurors. "The prosecution doesn't think she responded correctly. However Nichols approved of his wife's actions as they were both married.
"My client didn't go out and buy a vacation home, or new car. Also, a doctor diagnosed Nichols with dementia, not my client."
When Nichols died, Ulmer said Miller called his family.
"If she was trying to kill her husband why would she call all those people in?" he asked. "When people die you have to make funeral plans and settle financial matters."
Ulmer believes the poisoning was by accident.
"I hope you remain attentive," Ulmer said to jurors.
The first witness to take the stand for the prosecution was Julia Williard, a protective service investigator with the Union/Snyder Area Agency on Aging.
Willard said she received a phone call from someone concerned about Nichols' finances. She testified to finding him in good health, with no signs of dementia, when she visited his home.
She said Nichols was a little dirty as he had been working outside. Miller was out of the house getting her hair done.
Williard testified that Nichols was unsure of the status of his bank accounts as Miller was handling them. However, he indicated his belief that all bills were paid.
After the visit, Williard testified that Miller called and said the investigation should be stopped.
On April 11, 2018, Williard testified that Nichols called her office and asked her to stop the investigation. However, she heard Miller in the background instructing him on what to say.
Williard said her investigation showed that Nichols accounts were either closed or were overdrawn. On April 14, 2018, she received a phone call that Nichols passed away.
Under cross examination by Ulmer, Williard said it's common for one spouse to control the finances in a home.
Ulmer also asked if Williard had access to any of the medications Nichols was taking to which she answered, "no."
Also to take the stand as a professional witness was Snyder County First Assistant District Attorney Matt Travitz, who spoke about how a power of attorney works and when it is appropriate to have a power of attorney.
The trial is scheduled to run through April 28.
Miller has been held without bail since her arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.