MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bank and Trust recently welcomed Thomas Crissinger Jr. as senior vice president and senior loan officer.
He is responsible for overseeing the bank’s commercial and industrial loan relationships and guiding the bank’s lending team.
Crissinger brings over 25 years of commercial lending experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bloomsburg University. He also holds diplomas from both the Central Atlantic School of Commercial Lending and the ABA Graduate School of Commercial Lending.
Crissinger is a board member of local community organizations including the Penn Valley Airport Authority and the Greater Susquehanna Business Development Council. He is also part of the leadership team for Wesley United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
Crissinger was born and raised near Sunbury and is a graduate of the Shikellamy School District. He and his wife, Kelly, reside in Winfield and have three sons, Colby, Ethan and Brady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.