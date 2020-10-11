SELINSGROVE — The fourth annual Anthracite Economic Summit will be held virtually Tuesday, Oct. 20, by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Campus Compact of New York and Pennsylvania, and Bucknell and Bloomsburg universities.
Keynote speakers will be Richard Vague, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of Banking and Securities, and Sean Garrigan, author of "Go-Shamokin!" These sessions will be followed by virtual breakout sessions and a brief networking opportunity.
Registration is available online at www.gsvcc.org, or by contacting the chamber at 570-743-4100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.