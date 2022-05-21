WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold YesterShoppe! from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Donations of items to be offered at the sale are currently being accepted and include knick knacks, household appliances in working order, small items of furniture, household linens, toys, games, puzzles, books, sporting equipment, lamps, office supplies and other items of interest. The donated items should be in reasonable shape. Clothing and magazines cannot be accepted.
The items will be accepted at the museum between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 9.
For more information, call the museum at 570-326-3326.
