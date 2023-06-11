Fuller family to perform at festival

The Fuller Family Singers

 PROVIDED

MIFFLINBURG — The Fuller Family Singers — featuring Brian and Rachel Fuller and their eight children — will perform at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, during Celebration at the Farm, being held at Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg. The celebration itself takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fullers are from a small farm in Mount Pleasant Mills, where they raise dairy, beef, and produce. In addition to the farm, they have a custom sawmilling business, and a kettle corn concession business. Though busy with the farm and other businesses, they find time to entertain musically. Their musical talents consist of stringed instruments — typically, acoustic guitars, bass guitar, violin, ukulele, dobro, and sometimes a banjo. They sing in the music genre of gospel with a bluegrass flare.

