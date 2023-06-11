Fuller family to perform at festival

MIFFLINBURG — The Fuller Family Singers — featuring Brian and Rachel Fuller and their eight children — will perform at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, during Celebration at the Farm, being held at Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg. The celebration itself takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Fullers are from a small farm in Mount Pleasant Mills, where they raise dairy, beef, and produce. In addition to the farm, they have a custom sawmilling business, and a kettle corn concession business. Though busy with the farm and other businesses, they find time to entertain musically. Their musical talents consist of stringed instruments — typically, acoustic guitars, bass guitar, violin, ukulele, dobro, and sometimes a banjo. They sing in the music genre of gospel with a bluegrass flare.
The Fuller Family started singing and playing together in nursing homes a few years ago when they noticed that their three oldest daughters were able to harmonize with parts. Their playing abilities have evolved and continue to evolve as the younger children continue to learn new instruments. Some of the songs that they sing have been composed by Rachel.
This year’s event will also include a “Music Tent” open to the public. Hands-on musical instruments of bygone days, many of which are still used today, will be on display. Beverley Conrad and Joslyn McKenzie will host this fun interactive music tent that will allow you to play along or just explore.
Conrad, who is a member of the Akwesasne Mohawk tribe, will perform historical music and talk about the music that the Mohawks played when the fiddle was brought to our shores as a trade commodity.
The Trailside Troubadors will share their bluegrass talents at 2 p.m. The Trailside Troubadours are a band of local musicians who get together at random intervals to share the joy of music. They play a range of styles from traditional to gospel, folk, rock, and country. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind music ensemble and catch a bit of heritage music played live on this special occasion.
Susan Schwartz will perform on her folk harp throughout the day.
The Celebration at the Farm is a living -history event that is open and free to the public. Food will be available for purchase from the farm food stand throughout the day. All food stand sales will benefit the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm’s educational programming.
