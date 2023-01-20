MIFFLINBURG — Those who have proudly served their nation will be honored through a program unfolding in Mifflinburg.
The Mifflinburg Hometown Heroes Veteran banner program will display banners of military veterans on light poles along Chestnut Street, as a way to pay tribute to those who served.
Barbara Franck, board president of the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA), said the program has been in the works for some time.
“Years ago there was a committee that tried to bring about the banners for display in the downtown,” she noted
Through the course of several years, the borough agreed to go with a design for the banners and where they will be placed.
“MHRA was able to work with borough council last year to find solutions to see it finally come to fruition,” said MHRA Executive Director Heidi Criswell. “Barb Franck was very instrumental in getting the project moving again after it had stalled and was almost forgotten about.
“We are excited to see this finally moving along. It’s a great way to honor our communities veterans and long overdue,” added Criswell.
The borough has allowed 15 banners to start the program, with the hopes that more will be added in the future.
Franck said the project was first announced at the November Veterans Day service held at the World War II Honor Roll, in the Mifflinburg Community Park.
“At this point the first round of banners is full,” Criswell said. “We will still accept applications for additional banners to be put up in 2023 but we will not accept payment until they are ready for production.”
Franck said anyone who served, from the Revolutionary War through present day, may be recognized on a banner.
Anyone interested in putting up a banner in honor of a service member can do so by filling out an application at https://www.mifflinburgpa.com/hometown-heroes. There is a $250 charge for the banner, which includes the service member’s photo (preferably in uniform), their branch of service, and the conflicts they may have served in.
Families which participate will have the chance to keep the banner of their recognized service member after the it has been displayed.
Franck hopes the banners for the first round will go up soon.
“At this point we’d like to have them up as soon as possible,” she said. “The company who makes the banners have a quick turnaround time. Borough crews will need the time to install them. Realistically I’d like to see them up by March 1.”
She is looking forward to seeing the banners displayed.
“It allows people new to the area recognize those who have served,” Franck said. “It also gives youngsters actual accountability by helping them remember those who served. It’s a way to thank and honor those who have served. It’s also a way to thank their families for their sacrifice, families who give up so much when a member goes to war.”
