State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained possible injuries in a crash which occurred at 10:42 a.m. July 8 at Continental Boulevard and Jerseytown Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Rebekah Faust, 21, of Paxinos, lost control and struck a 2004 Nissan Rogue driven by Tabitha Beaver, 23, of Danville.
Beaver, and a 1-year-old Danville boy who was a passenger in her vehicle, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of possible injuries. Faust was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
State Police at Selinsgrove Three-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:23 p.m. July 3 at North Susquehanna Trail and Old School Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2005 Buick Le Sabre driven by Bonita Rhoads, 70, of Sunbury, did not slow down for stopped traffic and struck a 2008 Porsche Cayenne driven by Firus Rabbo, 50, of Washington state, which was pushed into a 2023 Toyota Highlander driven by Abdulwali Abdulwakil, 52, of Pittsford, N.Y.
Rhoads was cited with following too closely.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported being scammed out of $300 in gift cards.
The incident was reported at 3:07 p.m. July 5 along Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Middleburg, reported currency being stolen from their vehicles.
The incident was reported to have occurred between 4:45 p.m. June 28 and 6:30 a.m. June 29 at Walnut Ridge Estates, Center Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Dollar General, 19655 Route 522 Spring Township, Snyder County, reported a male in his 60s leaving the store without paying for $6.50 worth of merchandise.
The incident was reported at 12:03 a.m. June 25.
Disorderly conduct
SHAMOKIN DAM — Melissa Gore, 48, of Selinsgrove, was cited with disorderly conduct as the result of an incident troopers said occurred at 5:52 p.m. June 25 at Baldwin Boulevard and North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Cruelty to animals
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Beau Keister, 38, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after allegedly leaving two pit bulls in a barn without food or water, while temperatures were in the mid 90s.
The incident occurred at 1:15 p.m. July 1 at 3858 Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Jared Butcosk, 48, of Middleburg, reported his garage being struck by a bullet, causing $100 worth of damage.
The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. July 3 at 2128 Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Natural death
PINE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating the death of Cindy Lubold, 65, of Millville, which was determined to be naturally occurring.
The incident occurred between 8:45 p.m. June 1 and 9:45 a.m. June 2 at 360 Wintersteen School Road, Pine Township, Columbia County.
Theft
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP — The Covered Bridge Association, of Orangeville, reported the theft of a metal donation box from a bridge located at 232 Winding Road, Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County.
The box was valued at $45. Troopers said it was unknown if any money was inside the box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.