BEECH CREEK — A Clinton County railroading enthusiast is hopeful that a railcar which once stood as a symbol of the bustling industry in Milton will be returned to a place of prominence in the community.
John Gummo, of Beech Creek, recently completed the restoration of a replica railcar which stood for decades along North Arch Street in Milton, at the entrance of the now shuttered ACF Industries facility.
As a hobby, Gummo has restored approximately 20 railroad cars and locomotives since the early 1980s. He also has a vast collection of various railroading memorabilia.
“I was born in ‘41, just prior to World War II,” Gummo said, while explaining the roots for his love of the railroad industry. “Everything was moving by train.”
He grew up near Philadelphia.
“I would take the Reading Railroad into the city,” he said.
Professionally, Gummo operates Eastern Resources, a company which handles design, construction and installation of projects for food service facilities.
He sits on the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority Board of Directors, and formerly served as a board member for the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
On various visits to Milton, Gummo noticed the replica railcar sitting along North Arch Street.
“I observed this car sitting outside the (ACF) corporate yard in a state of disrepair,” Gummo recounted.
He worked with Steve Everitt, a former longtime employee of ACF Industries, to obtain the railcar from the company after it shuttered operations in Milton at the end of 2019.
According to Gummo, the replica was built in the 1970s to showcase the earliest railcars the company built.
According to a book authored by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) Executive Director George Venios, “Chronicles and Legends of Milton,” production of the actual railcar — dubbed “wooden tubs on wheels” — started at the ACF facility in 1865. The need for the railcar arose after oil was discovered in Titusville and a more economical and efficient means than using canal boats and wagons was needed to ship the oil.
Ten of the cars were initially built for the Pennsylvania Railroad. Later in 1865, an additional 19 railcars were shipped from Milton.
The book said this type of railcar was considered the first tank car and was manufactured for several years.
According to the book, ACF Industries was founded in 1864 as Milton Car Works. It was initially owned by Murray, Dougal and Company.
Gummo estimates he spent $20,000 to restore the railcar, which is currently stored in a large garage where he has restored other locomotives and railcars.
“We had to completely dismantle it,” he said, while describing the restoration process. “You couldn’t sandblast it or paint it until you had it down to a skeleton.”
The work was completed over a period of several months.
Gummo and Steve Miller, who has helped him on other projects, did all of the carpentry work on the piece.
Since most of the wood on the original replica was in need of being replaced due to decades of sitting outside, exposed to the elements, Gummo said new wood was obtained from an Amish mill in Clinton County.
Some of the restoration was handled by contractors as Gummo wanted the railcar to be restored to the highest quality.
Jamie Brombaugh, of Sunbury, sandblasted and did base painting on the piece.
Lifting of the piece to assist with transport and work was handled by Williamsport Crane Rigging. Leonard Yocum, of Daily Express, arranged for the transportation of the car from Milton to Beech Creek.
“I suggest that this car should go back to Milton, and I donate all my restoration costs, less transportation,” Gummo said.
In order for the railcar to be returned to the community, Gummo said he will require it to be stored under a pavilion.
“You can’t leave a car, long term, outside,” he said, adding that he doesn’t want it to be exposed to the elements, and potential deterioration.
“Your setting in Milton is beautiful,” Gummo said. “It’s a wonderful place, a wonderful town.”
Venios said TIME welcomes the opportunity to work with Gummo to bring the railcar back to Milton.
“I think it’s very exciting,” Venios said. “(TIME) already offered to take the lead to pull this project together. We will facilitate the coordination of the other parties involved in Milton, primarily the Milton Historical Society and Milton Borough.
“We can pull all of the parties together and talk about it collectively, how we fund it, how we maintain it,” he continued. “There’s a lot of good choices here.”
Venios also praised Gummo for his restoration work.
“It is a great, generous thing this man did for us,” Venios said. “We really appreciate it.”
Gummo enjoys restoring old rail pieces as a way to preserve history.
“The railroads were so intertwined with the success of the nation,” he said.
He lauded the dedication of railroad workers, as well as those who served in the military.
Gummo noted he particularly enjoys restoring old boxcars, and has restored two.
One is currently on display at the Motorcyclepedia Museum Newburgh, N.Y.
As boxcars were once used to transport newly built motorcycles, Gummo said the boxcar he restored is displayed with motorcycles inside.
A caboose restored by Gummo has been on display at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, in Strasburg, for 15 to 20 years.
One of the first train cars restored by Gummo in the 1980s was a caboose, originally built in 1906. That piece remains on display, under a pavilion, at his property in Beech Creek.
Another caboose he restored was donated to the Clinton County Historical Society.
That caboose, Gummo said, is equipped with amenities which allow for over night stays. The historical society generates $6,000 to $7,000 in revenue by renting the railcar to those who wish to spend the night there.
“That’s a win, win,” Gummo said. “You put it on display, and make it available for overnight stays.”
