LEWISBURG — A lawsuit filed against Bucknell University over an alleged hazing incident more than one year ago has been tossed.
Mike Ferlazzo, university spokesperson, confirmed U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann dismissed the case at the request of the parties.
The lawsuit was filed Sept. 22, 2020, by then sophomore John Jean, naming the university, the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity, and three students as defendants.
The nine-count civil action described the hazing incident at the fraternity including alleged physical and psychological abuse. Jean reported being kicked, punched and burned on his feet with a lit cigarette. He also said he was forced to drink hard liquor and become intoxicated, to the point of alcohol poisoning, for which he had to be treated at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Papers filed noted Kappa Delta Rho was banned from Bucknell in 2009 for hazing, but reinstated in 2012.
“I can confirm that the Bucknell campus chapter of Kappa Delta Rho fraternity was terminated in November of 2020 and remains so,” Ferlazzo said.
