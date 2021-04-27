WILLIAMSPORT — The artistic talents of 21 graphic design seniors at Pennsylvania College of Technology will be showcased in “Graphic Design 2021,” the annual student portfolio exhibition in The Gallery at Penn College.
Running April 26 through May 7, the exhibit can be viewed in person at the gallery, which is open 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Participating students are: Lady A. Colon Morales, Lebanon; Cameron K. Cooper, Bloomsburg; Sarah E. DeLaurentis, Drums; Katherine A. Downes, Fleetwood; Abigail E. DuVall, Centre Hall; Morgan K. Ebersole, Martinsburg; Skyla E. Feerrar, Avis; Paulina N. Greenland, State College; John J. Grochowski, Saylorsburg; Alexa C. Henry, Conshohocken; Heather L. Macpherson, Basom, New York; Kaylee N. Masullo, Bellefonte; Jason A. Mattis, Rector; Hailee B. Mercy, Felton; Tyler W. Miller, Montgomery; Joey M. Morrin, Morrisville; Kevin C. Osczepinski, Matamoras; Devin A. Rumbarger, Leeper; Kaylee A. Smith, East Stroudsburg; Ashley Tate, Lewisburg; and Alexandria C. Wood, Easton.
All have petitioned to graduate in May.
Graphic Design 2021 will also be available in a virtual format after April 30 on the graphic design program’s website, www.pctgraphicdesign.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.