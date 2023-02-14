Dance company to perform at Weis Center

Ephrat Asherie Dance will present Odeon Feb. 18 at the Weis Center.

 PROVIDED BY ROBERT ALTMAN

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) and its new work, Odeon, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Weis Center.

Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) is a dance company rooted in African American and Latinx street and club dances. Dedicated to exploring the inherent complexities of these forms, EAD investigates the expansive narrative qualities of various social dances, including breaking, hip-hop, house and vogue, as a means to tell stories, develop innovative imagery and find new modes of expression.

