Dance company to perform at Weis Center

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) and its new work, Odeon, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Weis Center.
Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) is a dance company rooted in African American and Latinx street and club dances. Dedicated to exploring the inherent complexities of these forms, EAD investigates the expansive narrative qualities of various social dances, including breaking, hip-hop, house and vogue, as a means to tell stories, develop innovative imagery and find new modes of expression.
EAD’s first evening-length work, A Single Ride, earned two Bessie nominations in 2013 for Outstanding Emerging Choreographer and Outstanding Sound Design by Marty Beller.
Ephrat “Bounce” Asherie is a New York City-based dancer and choreographer and a 2016 Bessie Award Winner for Innovative Achievement in Dance. She has received numerous awards to support her work.
Odeon, an original dance work for six dancers and four musicians, is the second collaboration between sister and brother team Ephrat and Ehud Asherie (choreographer and musical director, respectively). Set to the music of fin-de-siècle Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth, known for mixing early 20th-century romantic music with samba and other popular Afro-Brazilian rhythms, this work takes a hybrid approach to movement. Odeon delves into what happens when you bring together parts of the extended family of street and club dances — breaking, hip-hop, house and vogue — and remix them and challenge them to inhabit unfamiliar spatial and choreographic contexts.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby, and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
