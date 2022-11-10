Students honor veterans with poppy-themed masterpieces

Altoona Area High School Lavendia Guo sculpted a heart out of foam and then covered it in poppies.

 Patrick Waksmunski/Altoona Mirror

ALTOONA — Area art students have been incorporating red poppy flowers into their work as part of a Veterans Day project led by the Center of Fine Arts at Saint Francis University.

The finished pieces will be on display Wednesday at the JFK Students Center during a matinee performance of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” The show, under the direction of Lance Mekeel, assistant theater professor, will feature SFU students and will be attended by students taking part in the art project.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

