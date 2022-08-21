PORT ROYAL — Conrad Fisher has worked with a few of the biggest country music songwriters in Nashville, but he has never forgotten his roots in Juniata County.
That hometown feel is why he and wife, Beth, own a 26-acre farm in Port Royal. It’s also why Fisher came to the aid of neighbors in their time of need.
His farm, located at 17853 Route 35 South, will be the site of a benefit concert for Vianney Siennick, who is caring for her six grandchildren in a new home built in Burnham by community volunteers and funded by donations.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28. Their mother, Cindy, who lived in Mifflin, died tragically in January 2020.
“The organizer of the event asked me if I would do their benefit concert,” said the 28-year-old Fisher. “I said, ‘Sure.’ He was also saying that they couldn’t really find a place to hold the event.
“I said, ‘Why don’t we have it live at the farm?’” he added. “I’ve got a big front porch, so we can take the railing down and it would be like a stage. I’ve got a big front lawn, which has plenty of room for people to sit.”
And so, the Live at the Farm with Conrad Fisher benefit concert was born. Fisher will be performing, along with legendary songwriter Royden Dickey Lipscomb, known professionally as “Dickey Lee.”
Fisher was named Songwriter of the Year in 2020 and 2021 by the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. His song, “Living Left to Do” was recorded by Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers and claimed the No. 1 spot on the Bluegrass Gospel Charts for four consecutive weeks in 2021.
Lee has written eight No. 1 country hits, including “She Thinks I Still Care,” sung by George Jones, Anne Murray and Elvis Presley, who each took it to the top of the charts; “Let’s Fall to Pieces Together,” sung by George Strait; and “You’re the First Time I’ve Thought About Leaving,” sung by Reba McEntire.
His songs have earned him 22 BMI awards and landed him in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1995.
“Dickey’s a legend in the songwriting community,” Fisher said. “And it’s a real treat to have him in Juniata County.”
It wasn’t hard for Fisher to convince Lee, who lives in Nashville, to take part in the concert.
“I used to live in Tennessee, and we started writing together,” Fisher recalled of first meeting Lee in 2018. “We’ve become really good friends. I go down to Nashville about once a month, and he puts me up at his house.”
Fisher’s 10-month-old son, Jack Royden is named after Lee.
“I told him he needs to come up and visit me on the farm. He could fly up for the weekend,” Fisher said. “He’s never seen me play live with my band. He said, ‘How about I open for you?’ I said, ‘You’ll walk out on my first porch and sing (to the crowd).’ He jumped on it.”
Fisher has performed at benefit concerts previously, but never one quite like this where he’s hosted the event at his home.
“I have no idea what to expect,” he said. “I know there’s someone coming from Ohio, Oklahoma and Florida.”
Fisher wants to keep the focus on helping the Siennick family in their time of need. Admission to the concert is free, but a bucket will be passed around to collect donations. There will also be a benefit auction.
“I can’t wait to shuffle out to my front porch and deliver a show,” Fisher said. “This is an opportunity for the community to rally around someone who needs our help.
“Even if people can’t afford to give to the cause, it’s a good night for de-stressing and hanging out, just showing your support,” he added.
Parking is available at the Walnut Cheese Nook. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
