Foster grandparents participate in community service

SUNBURY — The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
The Day of Service was led by AmeriCorps Seniors, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its programs and leads the nation’s volunteer efforts.
Every year, the Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA chooses a local organization to be the recipient of their service donation. This year, the program collected food and non-perishable items that were donated to the Salvation Army in Sunbury. The volunteers collected more than 240 items.
The FGP is inviting interested applicants who live in or near Mifflin, Juniata, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Lycoming, Montour and Columbia counties to call its office for more information, at 570-374-9196 or 866-374-9196.
The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA is for men and women aged 55 and older who enjoy working with children and are interested in giving back to their community. Foster Grandparents receive a tax-free stipend, help with transportation, and a daily meal. Volunteers help to create their weekly schedules to accommodate their lifestyles.
