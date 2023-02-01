Foster grandparents participate in community service

Foster Grandparents recently collected items for the Sunbury Salvation Army. With the donations are Barb Danko from Lycoming County, Eleanor Heimbach from Union County, Rachel Yoder from Snyder County, Wilma Weiand from Juniata County, Florence Walter from Northumberland County, and Frances Dascani from Columbia County.

 PROVIDED BY JENNIFER RITTER

SUNBURY — The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

The Day of Service was led by AmeriCorps Seniors, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its programs and leads the nation’s volunteer efforts.

