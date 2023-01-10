A number of alcoholics anonymous meetings are held throughout the region.
Meetings are held as follows:
• Sundays: 12:30 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 3249 Old Trail, Shamokin Dam; 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown; 7 p.m., Gaudenzia, 201 E. Main St., Middleburg.
• Mondays: Noon and 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg; noon and 7 p.m., Day By Day, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury; 6 p.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg; 7 p.m., Christ Church of Beaver Springs, 800 Center Ave., Beaver Springs.
• Tuesdays: 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., St. John's United Church of Chirst, Mifflinburg; 7 p.m., St. Joh's Lutheran Churh, 300 Queen St., Northumberland; 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown.
• Wednesdays: noon, First Baptist Church, Lewisburg; noon, Day By Day, Sunbury; 6 p.m., women's meeting, First Baptist Church, Lewisburg; 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg; 8 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 899 Salem Road, Selinsgrove.
• Thursdays: Noon, Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton; 7 p.m., 140 S. Second St., Sunbury; 8 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
• Fridays: Noon, Day By Day, Sunbury; 5:30 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Lewisburg; 8 p.m., Hartley Township Community Center, Millmont.
• Saturdays: St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam; 11:30 a.m., Old Trail Women, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam; noon, men's meeting, 140 St. Second St., Sunbury; 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown; 7 p.m., Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., Hartley Township Community Center, Millmont; 7 p.m., Zion's Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton.
