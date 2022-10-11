MILTON — With cello and piano music flowing through the lobby of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) Monday morning, members of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) met at the complex to further enhance their teaching skills, for the sake of their students.

"This is an opportunity for us at the CSIU to promote the arts," said Chief Academic Officer Dr. Alan Hack. "We often see that a lot of activities are promoted at schools, and sometimes the arts and music does not quite get the recognition, so this is an awesome opportunity for us to be able to do some of that here at our local schools."

