LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) welcomed new staff in October.
Denise Feese joined SEDA-COG’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) as a program analyst on Oct. 5. She has experience in administrative, customer service, sales, marketing, accounting, purchasing, inventory control, and management.
Feese was a buyer at Metso in Danville from 2008 to 2016 and worked for Fabtex, Cargill, and GAF since, among other earlier positions. She attends Misericordia University in Dallas, for business management, and earned her Associate in Science (AS) in Business Management from Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.
