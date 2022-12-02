LEWISBURG — It’s the season of daylight-deprived days, and deep, dark, chilly nights.
This is the season of solstice, a cosmological event where the winter solstice is the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year. The sun is at its lowest daily maximum elevation in the sky. It officially falls on Dec. 21.
Solstice is also claimed to be a social experience as well.
More than 200 residents and visitors in downtown Lewisburg got to experience an event to welcome winter and share in the Winter Solstice/Winter Wonder celebration Thursday night in Hufnagle Park.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez opened the festivities by welcoming the group that braved temperatures dipping below freezing.
“This event has always been about community and bringing people together to celebrate this place where we reside; regardless of which traditions you celebrate, the main focus is community and compassion,” said Alvarez.
Ann Keeler Evans shared of how the solstice inspired stories and traditions which have been passed down through the ages, of how our ancestors dealt with winter adversity. The darkness, the cold, the stillness and mystery of the shortening of the days and length of the dark, dark nights.
Keeler Evans also spoke on peering into the heavens and looking at the stars in wonder and awe. She encouraged those in attendance to take a walk in the woods during the winter’s night and listen to the noises the trees make in the frigid cold and wind.
Dr. Jacqueline Villadsen, from the Physics and Astronomy Department at Bucknell University, was on hand educating those on hand about the stars in the winter night’s sky.
Villadsen used a laser pointer to point out various stars and planets visible in the night sky. She also taught the crowd how navigators — whether on sea or land — could follow the north star in finding their destination. Other stars were pointed out, as well as various planets that glow brightly in the night sky.
Villadsen also demonstrated, with the help of volunteers and using a large globe and flashlight, how the earth’s northern hemisphere is shaded from the sun during the winter, creating the solstice.
The tone of the celebration was enhanced as visitors to the park were treated to the sounds of winter by Andy Seal. He played gongs which emitted eerily haunting tones that reflected the darkness of the night.
The Winter Solstice/Winter Wonder celebration culminated with everyone in attendance following star-fairies Emma Kristjanson-Gural and Sonja Johnson, in two single-file lines to an area north of Hufnagle Park’s gazebo. There, they formed the outline of an evergreen tree.
Each person held a battery-operated tea light, which they then turned on as Keeler Evans encouraged participants to embrace the darkness.
Children in attendance were encouraged to run around and through the portrayed tree, each one carrying their own light. The tree lighting ceremony had taken place — that of a human tree.
Holding a celebration of the winter solstice instead of having the annual community tree lighting was in the thoughts of some. But, the tree lighting was halted when the tree in Hufnagle Park was deemed unhealthy and a possible safety hazard.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said a large branch had broken on the tree.
“When the branch was removed, it broke every strand of holiday lights wrapped around the Norway Spruce,” Lowthert said. “In order to light the tree this year, we would have needed to hire an outside contractor with a crane to restring the entire tree with new lights.
“Since the Norway Spruce will most likely need to be removed during construction of the CDBG-CV funded Hufnagle Park Event Venue Project next spring, the borough did not feel it was a good use of potentially $5,000 to $10,000 to restring the tree for just a single year of use,” said Lowthert.
Cynthia Peltier, director/co-founder of the Lewisburg CommUnity Zone, said this year there was a change of plans in the usual lighting of the holiday tree in Hufnagle Park due to the trees health and safety of the public.
“Tradition is hard to let go of,” Peltier said. “This year is a learning experience. We’re celebrating winter and celebrating music of night.”
Rachel Herman, of Milton, said “it was a nice way to celebrate the winter and learn some interesting facts.”
Herman especially liked forming the human tree with the tea lights.
“I had a wonderful time, I’m glad I came out,” said Adam Ruby, of Selinsgrove.
He too enjoyed being part of a lit human tree, and enjoyed watching the kids running and playing about in the cold winter’s chill.
