UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension Master Gardeners expected there would be a renewed interest in home gardening in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they developed the 10-part “Victory Garden Reinvented!” webinar series to support gardeners across the country.
In 2021, the Master Gardener program and the Penn State Extension horticulture team expanded this effort — aiming to reach the Latino community — and the webinars now are available in Spanish.
In addition to the webinars, nine fact sheets were translated by team members to provide additional information for gardeners and new farmers.
Part of Penn State Extension’s support of the growing Spanish-speaking population in Pennsylvania is a community of practice called the Latinx Agricultural Network. A team of educators, students, faculty, administrators and grassroots advisers work to enhance outreach and education efforts across all sectors of the Penn State Extension portfolio.
For more resources, visit the Penn State Extension Spanish Facebook page or email mag38@psu.edu.
Additionally, there is a Spanish-language option on the 800-PENN-IPM hotline — 800-736-6476 — for tree fruit, vegetable and small-fruit growers and for Spanish-speaking stakeholders in the green industry, which encompasses the nursery, landscape, turfgrass and retail garden sectors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.