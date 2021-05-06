LEWISBURG — Formal arraignment of Tracy R. Rollins Jr. has been set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, in Union County Court.
The date was set Thursday after Rollins waived a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of criminal homicide and one count of misdemeanor abuse of corpse.
Rollins, 29, of Dallas, Texas, was accused of fatally shooting Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va. in February. Employed as a long-distance truck driver, Rollins allegedly left the body of the victim near the Mile Run exit off Interstate 80 east.
In-person attendance was permitted for the proceedings, though online viewers were more numerous. They included Landrith's brother George, who hosted another brother, a stepfather and family members who watched from the same room.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch presided in the main courtroom at the Union County Courthouse. Rollins, held without bail, was represented by Brian Ulmer, Union County public defender.
District Attorney D. Peter Johnson declined to say whether the case was eligible for the death penalty. A decision would be noted upon formal arraignment.
Rollins was arrested Thursday, Feb. 10, three days after the victim's body was found. He was picked up on a warrant and extradited from the Hartford, Conn., area before a preliminary arraignment, also before Mensch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.