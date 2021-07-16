ALLENTOWN — The Cover to Cover reading program of the PPL Foundation recently donated nearly 9,000 new books to summer reading programs throughout the utility's 29-county service area.
Cover to Cover helps children who would otherwise miss out on reading and learning opportunities in the summer. Not reading over the summer can cause these youngsters to fall behind as much as two grade levels by the fifth grade.
Partners included Cops 'n' Kids of the Lehigh Valley, WVIA Public Media, the Degenstein Library, Lancaster Library Lehigh Valley Reads and local organizations which promote summer reading. Free books were also distributed to help build diverse personal libraries for young children of color.
The donations followed grants of more than $450,000 awarded to 115 organizations working to improve child literacy through summer reading and learning programs.
