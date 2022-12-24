DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Joseph Terpolilli has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police as the man who died in a fire which broke out just before noon Friday at 2670 Turbot Ave., Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
“Once units made entry, (they) discovered the victim deceased near the garage door,” Tpr. Adrea Jacobs wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. “This case is being investigated as accidental at this time.”
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said the home was consumed in flames when firefighters arrived.
“We made a very aggressive attempt at an interior attack,” Funk said. “We were beat back by the heat and flames… We weren’t able to get in."
The home sustained extensive damage in the blaze. Emergency services radio communications indicated one person who was wheelchair bound was trapped inside of the home when the fire broke out.
There were no injuries to first responders, Funk said.
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Turbot Township, Lewisburg, Montgomery, Clinton Township and Muncy responded. Pennsylvania State Police and Watsontown police were also on scene.
