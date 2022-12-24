DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Joseph Terpolilli has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police as the man who died in a fire which broke out just before noon Friday at 2670 Turbot Ave., Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

“Once units made entry, (they) discovered the victim deceased near the garage door,” Tpr. Adrea Jacobs wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. “This case is being investigated as accidental at this time.”

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

