MONTGOMERY — Remember maps? For some of us, a map remains the primary means of learning about terrain, and even local trails.
Yes, I know there are apps galore out there for hiking, biking and more, but maps have just about everything I need, and I never have to worry about losing them because there’s no cell service.
Exploring the Tiadaghton State Forest map recently, I noticed a couple of trails on Bald Eagle Mountain just off Route 15, north of Montgomery and south of South Williamsport. Parking is available at the picnic area, accessible only from the southbound lanes past the overlook.
Having driven past this spot many times over the years, I had always wondered whether the mountain had any public trails. Well, it does. A lollipop loop starting at the parking area comes in at a bit over 5.5 miles and is steep for the first 1.5 miles.
The gated Skyline Drive takes you northwest as you steadily gain elevation. About 10 minutes into your walk, you’ll notice the red-blazed Switchback Trail to the left. This mixed-use trail takes a steeper slope up the mountain and into a steady stream of hemlocks and massive boulders. Despite the rocky slopes, the trail is wide and largely smooth.
Despite the name, the trail only switches back once and at 1.5 miles, you’ll come to the Broken Tip Trail, a cross-country skiing trail. Blazed blue, and yellow in some areas, this largely level trail covers over 2.5 miles on the top of the mountain. It should be noted that hikers should stay off cross-country trails when there’s a snowpack.
Even at more than 600 feet above Route 15, the hum of traffic never leaves as it bounces off both mountains. Despite the noise, more subtle in some areas than others, this is a true gem of a trail. Atop the mountain, you pass more than a handful of cell/radio towers, then you take a westerly trek into some young hardwoods and white pine. Clearly this area was logged not long ago.
There’s also a section where power lines pass through. You’ll come to this area twice, and it offers the usual views that accompany these forest openings — not too uncommon in the region.
With a fresh blanket of snow, this area was a winter wonderland during my visit and will certainly become a favorite trek of mine during the winter months given its proximity and relative ease in adverse conditions.
As the trail makes its way south and east to complete the loop, you come upon a vista overlooking Bald Eagle Mountain across Route 15 and even Montoursville and the airport to the north and a bit east.
The vista is not on the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources map, which made it quite the surprise as I rounded a corner and the forest opened up.
While not the true getaway experience that comes with other hikes in the area, these two trails do offer the chance to see some of the beautiful aspects of the central Pa. wilds. Ignore the noise and the occasional tower and enjoy your outing.
During the winter season, this will make a good outing as none of the sections are steep enough to cause overly treacherous conditions for hiking. The cross-country trail will require several inches of snow for skiing as there are enough rocks to pose problems for equipment.
