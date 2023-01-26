MILTON — Members of Milton borough council are considering a proposal by David Damaghi, of Mr. Milton LLC, to develop the former ACF Industries facility into a warehousing and distribution facility.

Nearly an hour into Wednesday night’s meeting, the council held an executive session on Damaghi’s conditional use request for the facility. After roughly 20 minutes of private deliberation, the council members allowed the public back inside and announced that they will continue to deliberate until the next council meeting.

