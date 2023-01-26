MILTON — Members of Milton borough council are considering a proposal by David Damaghi, of Mr. Milton LLC, to develop the former ACF Industries facility into a warehousing and distribution facility.
Nearly an hour into Wednesday night’s meeting, the council held an executive session on Damaghi’s conditional use request for the facility. After roughly 20 minutes of private deliberation, the council members allowed the public back inside and announced that they will continue to deliberate until the next council meeting.
“Borough council has up to 45 days to deliver its decision in this matter,” said Borough Solicitor Michael Wiley.
Damaghi has filed a conditional use request to develop the site into a warehouse and distribution facility that also includes a retail establishment. The site is zoned for manufacturing.
In his testimony, Kenneth Estep, of Mid-Penn Engineering, gave a presentation on how the development project could impact local traffic.
“The total number of trips in a given day is 1,076, in and out,” said Estep. “In the peak hour period, the total number of trips would be 71 trips in and 20 trips out in the morning. In the evening there would be 28 trips in and 74 trips out.”
Estep explained that they had arrived at the trip number estimate by adhering to the Institute of Transportation Engineers Trip Generation Manual, per PennDOT regulations.
According to Estep, traffic generated by the facility would primarily be distributed across six state routes and two non-state routes, those being Upper Market and Locust streets. Traffic would include that of both employees and trucks.
Council member Linda Meckley raised concerns about truck traffic being routed through downtown, and said she was “adamantly opposed” to increasing traffic on Broadway.
Damaghi said that they had also put money into fixing up the rail at the facility, and would rely partly on rail transportation.
“This would reduce the use of public roads,” said Estep.
Apart from an intended retail establishment to be located at the old firehouse at 383 N. Arch Street, Damaghi’s proposal includes using the majority of the former ACF Industries site as a warehouse and distribution facility.
“The difference between the warehousing and distribution center terminology is in our borough ordinance,” explained Milton Zoning Officer Dough Diehl. “Less than 15,000 square feet is a warehouse. Over 15,000 square feet is a distribution center. It’s just a square footage caveat that determines which name you’re going to call it.”
In a November council meeting, Damaghi withdrew a request to use a portion of the property as a fly ash transfer station. At previous hearings in August and September, Damaghi’s company also requested the property to be designated for various other uses.
Estep explained that Damaghi has potential tenants interested in using part of the site for long-term storage, meaning that companies could use the warehouse to store product for a period of multiple years.
“This would also generate very little traffic,” Estep said.
In a separate matter, Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer stated that they were still working with the Watsontown Police Department to search for Rick Waugaman, who has six warrants out for his arrest, including two protection from abuse violation warrants and one felony firearm’s violation.
“If you see or hear four-wheelers running around town, call us right away,” said Zettlemoyer. “Don’t approach him. Call 9-1-1, not the office.”
Zettlemoyer also encouraged people to report missing gas cans on their property, as Waugaman has been spotted in Milton traveling by four wheeler.
Milton Fire Department Captain Seth Heddings gave a report on the number of calls received for the year of 2022, noting that there had been 339 calls to the fire department, 423 calls for volunteer ambulance services, and 2,586 calls for the mobile intensive care unit staffed by Evangelical Community Hospital.
