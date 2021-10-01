LEWISBURG — Plans for informational pickets at two sites were consolidated Thursday morning.
Andy Kline, president of the Council of Prison Locals 33 (Local 148), said about 20 members gathered at a site along Route 15 near PennHouse Commons rather than also using a spot along Route 15 in Montgomery.
Kline called the four-hour picket a success in that passers-by were informed of an impending requirement that corrections officers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs. He said five locals were represented, along with four local presidents, in opposition to the mandate.
Kline added that roughly 100 trucks sounded their horns in apparent support. Opposition seemed to come from college-age students and seniors.
The requirement, which Kline said was passed without a chance to negotiate, is scheduled to take effect Friday, Oct. 8.
