MILTON — Reviving a dormant feasibility study was recommended at the Tuesday night meeting of Milton Area School District directors.
Director Eric Moser asked what the status was of the study which was to look into rehabbing the James F. Baugher Elementary School. Administrators replied that the details were still being worked out and one individual involved was hospitalized.
Moser noted that if original timelines were observed, the district would be well into the study by now.
“I think it is time to ask some questions,” he added. “I was in there the other morning for elementary wrestling and (to) do a presentation. I know the conditions of that school and we need to have something done.”
Though it was likely that conclusions of the study were still good, directors concurred informally that the pre-pandemic prices connected with any project proposal would no longer apply.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan noted the Baugher feasibility study not only predated the COVID-19 pandemic but also start of the district athletic complex and addition. Keegan noted it had not been often talked about publicly during the time which has elapsed.
Jaydon Cottage, one of six student representatives to the board of the Milton Area School District, told the board auditions for spring musical Mamma Mia! were planned for the current week. Preliminary dates for the show were being set for early April.
Student representatives Kelly Kraus, Zoe Letteer, Leslie Krebs, Gaven Russell and Rachel Genzel also attended. They presented reports about the progress of athletic teams, academics and the visit of Sen. John Gordner (R-27) to the school district.
Morgan Dreisbach was named Outstanding Senior for November while Brody Bender was named the Rotary Student of the Month. A myriad of achievements were listed for both students.
Director Kevin Fry was honored for 24 years of service to the board. He noted that he had served through the administrations of four superintendents and 29 fellow directors. Fry encouraged future board members to work as a team and without “agendas.”
Shane Pagnotti, Pennsylvania School Board Association director of member services, acknowledged Fry and other board members for “giving unselfishly of time and talent.” Fry and Dr. Leocadia Paliulis attended their last meeting as school directors.
