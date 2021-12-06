MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) has announced the receipt of a $40,000 grant from the PPL Foundation. These funds will support the newly created Susquehanna Valley MakerSpace Program.
With the funding, TIME and the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) will expand its current MakerSpace Program into the Susquehanna Valley Makerspace Program. This will be a STEAM (science, technology engineering arts and math) based educational program executed by TIME and SVCEP, drawing youth and adults from throughout Northumberland County into makerspace programming which will lead into career training and college level programming in the future for these low-to-moderate income communities.
TIME will provide the facilities and equipment while SVCEP will provide the needed instructors, curriculum and certification opportunities. In the second year, the program plans to launch training in Sunbury and Shamokin area. These funds will assist in providing additional equipment for the launch of these expansion sites.
TIME has also received substantial financial support from the Degenstein Foundation and Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way for the MakerSpace Program, as well with the intent to expand programming to Union and Snyder Counties.
"TIME greatly appreciates the generosity of the PPL Foundation and we are excited to move forward with this program for Northumberland County," TIME Executive Director George Venios said. "We look forward to expanding our organization’s STEAM program beyond Milton and becoming the Regional MakerSpace Hub for the area."
The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. This year, the PPL Foundation received more than 120 applications. TIME was one of 12 organizations to be selected for a grant.
TIME oversees Milton’s Main Street Program, the Milton Historic Downtown Walking Tour, Milton Model Train Museum, Veterans Memorial, Miltonian/ Riverview Park, Milton in Motion and Outdoor Exercise Park, Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum, Time for Teens, and the new Milton MakerSpace program.
