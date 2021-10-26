TURBOTVILLE — The vice president of the Milton Area School District School board is facing a challenge in the Nov. 2 election for his seat representing Region 3 in the district.
Democratic incumbent Kevin Fry, 69, is being challenged by Joshua Hunt, a 27-year-old Republican who works as an engineer. The winner will be elected to serve a four-year term.
"I am a registered Democrat, but I do not vote along party lines," Fry noted. "I vote for or against each issue as I believe would be in the best interest of the students, school district and community."
Fry, a Milton business owner, is a graduate of the Milton Area School District and attended the Williamsport Area Community College.
He has served on the school board for 22 years, including various stints as president and vice president. Fry has been active in the Milton Athletic Booster Club for 33 years.
Fry serves on the Milton YMCA board of directors and property committee, and is an active member of the Milton Lutheran Church. He also serves on the school district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) advisory committee.
Hunt said he has served as a baseball and softball umpire for "many years."
"I'm running for school director to assure the concerns of parents, students and taxpayers are heard," he said. "Milton school district has made positive academic and curricula choices. I am determined to build on that foundation to assure students are prepared for post-graduate work or college, and are aware there are many opportunities for well-paying careers in trade and technical fields."
Fry noted he is passionate about the school district as both he and his children are Milton graduates.
"I have always focused on keeping a line on taxes and have a record of voting against proposals that I do not believe are in the best interest of the students or community," he said. "In the recent budget, I was the lone nay vote because I couldn't justify the request for additional staffing as I try to hold the line on taxes."
Although not a member of the district's capital campaign committee, Fry said he has taken an active role in the process.
"I have raised in excess of $217,000 for this project," he said. "I also continue to try to hold administrators and staff fiscally responsible. I want to assure my constituents that I am always available to listen to their concerns and to seek answers for their questions."
Hunt also vowed to listen to constituents.
"I am... committed to listening to members of the Milton Area School District community and keeping lines of communication open between board members," he said.
Both Fry and Hunt noted that one key issue the board will face is replacing Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan, who will be retiring.
"The most pressing concern is recruiting and hiring a new superintendent who will excel at administration duties, while being responsive to the concerns of the community, the school directors, students and their parents," Hunt said. "I will seek a candidate who is concerned with educational achievement for all students, including those with learning challenges. The new superintendent must reflect the values of those who live in Milton School District."
Fry said the Milton's next superintendent must be someone with "a forward-thinking vision" and who can also develop relationships with the staff and community.
He said the district's annual budget is also a "primary concern."
"It is necessary to maintain buildings for the safety of our students as well as to keep pace with the demands of the 21st-century related to technology," Fry said.
He would also like to see the district continue to expand its CTE program, possibly by inviting students from other students to enroll in classes offered at Milton.
"School boards need to encourage legislators to continue efforts to equalize funding across districts within the commonwealth and to re-examine the distribution of funds for charter and cyber schools," Fry said.
Several other seats on the school board also appear on the ballot.
Two candidates are on the ballot for two seats, both four-year terms, representing Region 1. Republicans Alvin Weaver and Stephanie Strawser are both on the ballot.
Incumbent Democrat Brett Hosterman is the only candidate on the ballot for four-year term representing Region 2.
School board members are not paid.
