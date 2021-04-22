Charges filed against man accused of striking officer

LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University student has been charged with felony aggravated assault injury to a police and other counts after allegedly striking a Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department sergeant during an altercation.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe of Lewisburg Thursday against Jorge B. Cabral, 22, of Larison Hall, Lewisburg.
At 12:44 a.m. Thursday, April 15, in the area of the Lewisburg River Bridge, Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a report of a male running in and out of traffic and leaning over the bridge. The call was made by a passing motorist who was not sure if the man was intoxicated or suicidal.
On arrival they found the male later identified as Cabral who, according to officers, appeared to be intoxicated and showed signs of an altered mental status. Cabral allegedly told officers he was a Bucknell University senior, had argued with friends off campus, been drinking in a bar, and had no memory of the behavior which prompted the call from the motorist. Cabral denied using any drugs, including spice, and denied wanting to harm himself.
However, police allege that Cabral soon became argumentative and shoved Sgt. Fred Hetrick in what appeared to be an attempt to flee. Hetrick and Officer Bradley Miller tackled Cabral and claimed he resisted. Cabral allegedly spun and struck Hetrick in the face.
Miller deployed a Taser, striking Cabral in the neck, and he was handcuffed. Papers filed indicated Cabral was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital without incident but continued to talk about a "battle of the planets" and "Cell" as well as the ability to make others appear and disappear.
The emergency room physician surmised that Cabral was in an altered mental state and was allegedly referring to characters in cartoon program Dragon Ball Z, including Cell, Goku and Gohan. A toxicology report alleged blood taken from Cabral contained compounds associated with marijuana use and a blood alcohol content of .206 at the time of the test.
Hetrick did not report lingering pain after allegedly being struck.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday, May 13, before Rowe.
