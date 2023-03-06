New Community Development/Grant Manager for Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg has some very important projects coming in the next few months and a new community development /grant manger to help lead the way as the projects unfold.

Shannon Berkey was hired by Lewisburg Borough to fill the position left vacant when Steven Beattie resigned to become the executive director of the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.

