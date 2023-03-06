LEWISBURG — Lewisburg has some very important projects coming in the next few months and a new community development /grant manger to help lead the way as the projects unfold.
Shannon Berkey was hired by Lewisburg Borough to fill the position left vacant when Steven Beattie resigned to become the executive director of the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.
Berkey was hired after she first applied for a borough secretary position.
Berkey began working full-time for Lewisburg Jan. 17, and is being paid $58,000 per year. She has 27 years of experience working in municipal government.
“I come from 25-plus years in municipal background, where I started in finance and moved up to Danville Borough manager,” she said. “I certainly know how borough government works and the regulations we have to follow... I’m very excited to take what I know and apply it to Lewisburg right now and expand what I know and learn some new things.”
She’s always been intrigued by Lewisburg and its attributes.
“Since coming here I’ve felt very well received,” Berkey said. “It’s been a very smooth transition. It helps that I know the industry of borough government and by applying my background in a new roll I can make an impact.”
Berkey said the aspects of the daily job, between working in Danville and now working in Lewisburg, are similar.
“It’s a very small office setting in a unique niche,” she said. “So far I’ve been included in carrying out what the elected officials would have me carry out.
“It’s always unique when you can hone in on individual strengths in staff and can garner the necessary attributes to get things done.”
Berkey feels Lewisburg has a lot going for it.
“I think Lewisburg is very fortunate in the fact of supporting elements like the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and SEDA-COG are partnering with Lewisburg. I’ve already been in touch with the Downtown Partnership, the Lewisburg Neighborhoods, and the Lewisburg Arts Council and their visions of how Lewisburg works.”
She says the challenges will be getting started with the various projects the borough has lined up.
“We will continue to carry out the long-term Bull Run master plan and continue to find funding for the various projects Lewisburg has underway,” Berkey said. “Helping to get these park projects done, and keeping the taxpayers and public engaged in the flood mitigation project is key. I guess engaging the community in looking at the bigger picture will be the challenge.
“The biggest hurdle is keeping cash flowing and planning ahead by keeping the elected officials apprised of the need so as not to catch them off guard.”
She said the key to writing a successful grant application is having a solid vision for the project.
One of the new programs Berkey is leading is the application of the new CodeRed emergency alert system.
The emergency notification system will allow businesses and residents to sign up to receive emergency and non-emergency notifications issued by the borough via a cell phone text message.
The CodeRed system will also be connected to a community alarm system.
When emergency alerts warrant, sirens will sound in the borough at various locations and amplified audible messages will be broadcast over the system in the event of a community emergency.
“The project is funded by the Community Development Block Grant program,” Berkey explained. “It’s a multi-year project with $85 to $90,000 annually, which will fund the CodeRed and emergency siren system.
“We’ve had a soft kick-off and borough council members have been set up. We’ve already had training on the notification system and we hope by the end of March the sirens will be in place and go online.”
The sirens will be strategically placed in the borough.
“The easiest way to sign up for the CodeRed emergency notification system is by going to the borough’s webpage and following the directions there,” Berkey said. “And by all means please tell your neighbors about it and encourage them to sign up too.”
Other projects are on the horizon.
“We will be doing more flood restoration on Saint Anthony Street,” Berkey said. “We will also be extending the multi-use trail extending from South Sixth Street to Saint George Street.
“From there we plan on moving north of Market Street and concentrating on parks on both sides of the street in the Piers Art Park,” she continued. “Not only those projects but borough street work, American With Disabilities Act (ADA) street work and stormwater repairs on St. George Street. We will also be looking at a feasibility study for installation of sidewalks on Saint Anthony Street in the area of North Front Street.”
She noted that those projects are in addition to an ongoing renovation project in Hufnagle Park.
“That will include a state of the art stage and gazebo while making the whole park ADA accessible,” Berkey said, of the park renovations. “We will creating a park and drop off site near Market Street and restoring the flood restoration on the banks of Bull Run.”
