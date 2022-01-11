MILTON — “Extremely disappointed” is the phrase a Milton-area woman uses to describe her emotions, given that she will not be competing as planned at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg this year.
“If they hadn’t canceled last year’s farm show, this would’ve been our 20th year competing,” said Libby Beiler, whose Time Warp team will not be in the show’s sheep to shawl competition scheduled for Wednesday.
The six-member team decided just after Christmas to withdraw its entry in the 2022 competition.
“it was a real team effort to make that decision,” Beiler explained. “We tossed it around for a few days. We have several team members with some health conditions that, being exposed to COVID, would not be a good thing for them.
“It was too risky, especially since there are no (COVID-19) protocols in place at the farm show.”
Of the six teams which entered this year’s competition, Beiler said two have withdrawn due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Time Warp hopes to return to the competition in 2023.
Beiler’s love of the competition was birthed in 1995, after a friend asked her to take a beginner spinning class being offered near Gettysburg.
“A friend gave (my friend) two lambs as a wedding present,” Beiler recounted. “She said ‘I’m not going to eat them... I need to do something with their wool.’”
At the time, Beiler said she had “no interest whatsoever” in learning to spin wool.
Upon taking the class, she immediately became interested in the hobby.
“It was one of the most frustrating learning experiences of my life,” Beiler said. “I was completely hooked.”
She was frustrated as those leading the class were good at what they were doing, and made spinning look easy. When Beiler tried spinning, she realized it wasn’t so immediately easy.
“Something clicked,” Beiler said. “I knew this was something I wanted to pursue, so I kept at it.”
The class instructor challenged the students to attend the sheep to shawl competition at the farm show. Beiler attended for the first time in 1996.
“The sheep to shawl competition was not very popular, at that time,” she said. “There were maybe five teams, four or five teams competing, from across the state.”
After attending for several more years, Beiler decided to form her own team.
“I started talking to people, word of mouth,” she said. “By 2002, I had a team. Our first year was 2003, competing.”
The team was initially called Carl and the Not So Lazy Kate.
Carl, she noted, represented team shearer Carl Geissinger, from Reedsville. A Lazy Kate is a device used to hold spools or bobbins in place.
After several years, and having another man join the team, the name was changed to Time Warp.
Of the original team members, Beiler said she and Geissinger are the only ones still competing.
“The first few years (of competing), it was a definite learning curve... until we really kind of got into a groove and figured out what the judges were looking for,” she said. “I was a beginner weaver at the time... Each year, you learn more about weave structure and how to execute.”
At the farm show, Beiler said teams have 150 minutes from the time they begin shearing a sheep to when they must have their shawl completed.
“The shearer begins with the shearing,” Beiler said, while explaining the competition. “Hopefully, the shearer only needs two to three minutes to get that wool off that animal. We have a very competitive shearer.”
From there, team members begin gathering and preparing the wool to be spin and weave in order to create a shawl.
Each team must create their own shawl pattern.
“There are about four pages of criteria that the judges are looking at,” Beiler said. “It’s very extensive. It’s one of those things that the devil’s in the details. Your details are extremely important.
“The difference between first and second place will be a point, half a point.”
The competition can be nerve wracking for participants.
“The most difficult part of the competition is keeping your nerves under control when you are down there, under the gun,” Beiler said. “You get nervous, you tense up. Your weaving becomes more ridged.”
When she was a spectator at the competitions, she thought the time allotted was “enormous.”
“When you’re doing it, it’s a blur,” Beiler said.
Planning for each year’s competition starts 12 months in advance.
“We actually start planning for the following year on the car ride home (from the farm show),” Beiler said. “We start brainstorming, we get inspired, we have ideas.”
About one month later, a team meeting is held.
“Usually, by April or May, we have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to do,” Beiler said. “We take most of the year to develop that idea.”
The final step the team takes before a competition is crafting a shawl like they will be completing at the farm show.
“We have to take one (shawl) with us that is identical to the one (we’re creating) in the competition,” Beiler explained.
The team plans to craft the shaw which it would’ve created Wednesday at next year’s farm show.
Beiler plans to join with another teammate in watching this year’s competition on television.
“It will be like a parallel universe watching it on TV,” she said.
In addition to Beiler, members of the team are: Carl Geissinger, shearer, Reedsville; Jeff Johnstonbaugh, carder, Northumberland; Ivy Allgeier, spinner, Westminster, Md.; Susan Reel, spinner, Masseyburg; and Katherine Dashner, spinner, Woolrich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.