DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA is holding a "Clear the Shelter" event for all kittens, cats, dogs and puppies through Sunday, Aug. 29.
Adoption fees are being waived, with all pets available for free. Usual adoption fees are $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and dog adoptions ranging from $75 to $450 for puppies.
Pets will be spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification. They will come with a food sample and a bag of toys.
Dogs in need of homes include Bo, Axel, Cleo, Ribbitt, Max and Lulu. Cats include Chayanna, Bella, Jasper and Donut along with many kittens.
To meet them, call 570-275-0340 to make an appointment. Appointments are from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
