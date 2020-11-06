LEWISBURG — State police recently investigated a collision involving a Buffalo Valley Regional Police vehicle and another car.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:23 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Market and Seventh streets, Lewisburg.
Officer Thomas M. Snyder, 46, of Lewisburg, was transported by the William Cameron Engine Company to Evangelical Community Hospital with a possible injury. Aanya A. Chopra, 21, of Danville, was the other motorist and sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported.
Troopers said the 2015 BMW X1 driven by Chopra was heading south on Seventh Street and was struck on the front passenger side by the 2017 Ford Interceptor driven by Snyder west on Market Street.
No citations were issued. Both motorists were using lap and shoulder belts.
