MIFFLINBURG — Facial covering restrictions will ease a bit in time for end-of-school celebrations in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel broached the topic with school directors Tuesday night at the first in-person board meeting with in-person attendance in months. He noted an attestation, or promise the district made to the state to follow all mitigation measures would expire at the end of the current month.
Directors thus recommended the following four reductions effective Tuesday, June 1:
• All individuals may choose whether to wear facial covering while outdoors.
• All individuals will be permitted to remove facial covering when receivng an award or having a photo taken.
• Facial covering may be removed for the entire duration of a meal period rather than just while eating
• Volunteers will be permitted in schools for specific planned events and visitors will be permitted to attend end-of-year awards ceremonies.
Though the state Department of Education has stated the governor’s universal masking order should remain in place through the end of the school year, Lichtel asked the board to consider some deviation from it.
He said it would provide some relief for volunteers and visitors to schools, notably Mifflinburg Area High School graduation, scheduled for Friday, June 11 in the football stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.