DANVILLE — The next stop on the Pennie Health Equity Tour will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Ferry Street Grower's Market, 330 Ferry St., Danville.
The free, in-person event is a showcase for a variety of educational health services from the YMCA and is open all. Pennie, Pennsylvania's health insurance marketplace, will also be represented and offer information.
