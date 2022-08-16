DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) is the country’s first hospital to receive The Joint Commission/American Heart Association (AHA) Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification.

Already recognized by the organization as a Mission Lifeline­ Heart Attack Receiving Center for its ability to quickly restore blood flow to the heart in patients with the most severe type of heart attack, GMC has now set the national standard for care coordination among hospital leadership, interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery, heart failure, advanced practice, nursing, life support, emergency medicine, emergency medical services (EMS), care management, pharmacy, and cardiac rehab teams.

