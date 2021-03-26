MILTON — Regional high school students recently competed virtually in the 2021 Pennsylvania High School Media and Design Competition.
The competition, hosted by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, consisted of 3D design, animation, digital movie, logo and graphic design, programming and web page design categories. The entries were judged by professionals who work locally in the fields they judged. Projects were evaluated using a rubric which is also used at the state level competition.
Winners advanced to state-level competition in May hosted online by Dickinson College.
Andrew Rafala, Anson Rouch and Carson Welliver (Warrior Run High School, 3D design), Madi Klock (SUN Area Technical Institute, graphic design and logo) and Ryan Hricenak (Southern Columbia High School, web page design) were area winners.
“I’m in awe of the talent these high school students demonstrated in this year’s Media and Design Competition," said Tanya Dynda, CSIU instructional technology support specialist. "Each project had unique design elements and backstories that took it to the next level. All categories were super tight in scoring and our judges did a fabulous job with such a tough job. The teacher advisors and students should be extremely proud of their accomplishments and I wish each student continued success and hope to see future projects from them!”
The high school competition followed a similar middle school competition by a week.
