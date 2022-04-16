Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Brett Wert, 31, of Kulpmont, and Megan Bucher, 30, of Kulpmont.
• Julisa Forney, 30, of Trevorton, and Justin Kosmer, 35, of Trevorton.
• Gary Sheatler Jr., 40, of Northumberland, and Stacy Milheim, 46, of Montoursville.
• Robert Ditchey, 35, of Sunbury, and Angela Forbes, 33, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Duke Properties 2017 LLC to Nathan S. Strauser, property in Delaware Township, $195,000.
• Diana D. Brown to Nicholas J. Verrico and Melissa A. Verrico, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Gayle A. Hagenbuch and Leon W. Hagenbuch to Yvonne C. Arnold, property in Delawre Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Daniel L. Bucharski-Eck to Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, property in Milton, $3,356.27.
• Connie L. Sholly to Larry E. Sholley Jr., property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Jay E. Metzger, Lisa M. Metzger and Lisa M. Polcyn to Lisa M. Polcyn, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Michael H. Benfer by agent and Rhonda L. Benfer agent and individually to Rhonda L. Benfer, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• David Andino and Ivette Andino to Shawniece Garcia-Rivera, property in Milton, $1.
• Thomas R. Emery to Elizabeth A. Miller, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Richard H. Klinetob to Veris M. Boyer, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• James E. Mabon Jr. and Aline T. Mabon to Aline T. Mabon, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Donna Jean Harmon to Sara Ann Warburton and Joshua E. Bachorski, property in Milton, $1.
• Marlene Rietz estate and Brenda Zielnski executrix to Gary L. M iller, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Michelle L. Wolfe and Benjamin M. Gray to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Roy Troutman to William J. Freeman and Christine Y. Freeman, property in Marion Heights, $94,000.
• Ronald M. Bennick and Marsha C. Bennick to Ronald M. Bennick and Marsha C. Bennick, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Ronald E. Hughes individually and agent to Sandra J. Hughes by agent to Clair Collier and Gaspari Cordova, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Judy A. Lentz Revocable Living Trusty, Stacey Hampton co-trustee and Damon Lentz co-trustee to Damon Lentz, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Judy A. Lentz Revocable Living Trust, Stacey Hampton co-trustee and Damon Lentz co-trustee to Damon Lentz, propety in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Richard D. Lehman and Elaine L. Lehman to Lynda Rotolo, property in Mount Carmel, $25,500.
• IP4U LLC to MRK3LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $12,000.
• Joseph Pearson to Evelina Scicchitano, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Leo D. Finlan and Rosalie C. Finlan to Jason D. Finlan and Brandon M. Finlan, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• David H. Miller to David H. Miller, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Gary V. Hynoski Sr. and Ann M. Hynoski to Stephen C. Snyder, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Johanne Baslick, Vera Jo Robinson and John M. Robinson to Uniq Capital Group LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Irma Joanne Miller estate, I. Joanne Miller and Anne McDonnell executrix to Home Plus Network LLC, property in Kulpmont, $40,000.
• Michael B. Savlov to Jared I. Savlov, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Bruce J. Anskis and Cherie L. Anskis to William J. Anskis, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• JR&R LLC to Jeremiah J. Grancosky and Heather M. Grancosky, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Gregory L. Kerstetter Jr. to Service First Federal Credit Union, property in Coal Township, $3,803.67.
• Craig Long, Constance M. Long and Jean Marie Long to Dan M. Long, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Mary Simpson to Christ Wesleyan Church, property in Sunbury, $350,000.
• Max Motko and Taylor Motko to Susan T. Studenski, property in Coal Township, $102,000.
• AJB Properties LLC to Adam Burns and Alyssa D. Koshinskie, property in Ralpho Township, $120,000.
• Shirley A. Bebenek to Jam Housing LLC, property in Shamokin, $150,000.
• Marilyn E. Coles estate and Gail L. Coles exeuctrix to Alyssa N. Johnston, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Benjamin K. Peachey to Benjamin K. Peachey and Susan L. Peachey, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Marian E. Fahringer by agent and Marc R. Fahringer agent to Michelle Dobeck, property in Point Township, $1.
• Charles William Smith to K&Dub Realty LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Donald M. Cook estate and Hope Gearhart administratrix to Tanya Kaye Steinbacher and Shawn Andrew Steinbacher, property in Riverside, $37,500.
• Richard A. Kaplan, Tina L. Hudelson and Tina L. Kaplan to Tina L. Kaplan and Richard A. Kaplan, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Kenneth L. Romberger and Janet T. Romberer to Novaray LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Dennis C. Fausey, Judy E. Fausey, Tina L. Lehman and Patrick Lehman to Shannon Leigh Brown, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jean E. Bamford to Kenneth W. Lepley, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Joyce E. Mettler estate and Edna M. Seitz executrix to Edna M. Seitz, property in Rush Township, $1.
• James A. Novinger and Tina M. Novinger to Russell Osman and Mary Osman, property in Washington Townshp, $1.
• Margaret L. Feaster to Margaret L. Feaster Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Thomas A. Feaster trustee, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Arabic Catholic Church to Holy Name of Jesus Church, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Janet L. Myers to Todd R. Myers, property in Zerbe and Jackson townships, $1.
• James F. Tehansky to Raymond J. Siko II and Roni Siko, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Ashley N. Oxenrider, Ashley N. Gill and Joseph A. Gill to Ashley N. Gill, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Gary L. Cox estate and Randi M. Cox administrator to Franklin Ernesto Flores-Samaniego and Thelma Elizabeth Pena Ceron, property in coal Township, $5,000.
• Jennifer Linn Weaver, Tonya Alexis Leschinskie and Joseph J. Leschinskie Jr. to Shawn M. Myers and Holly M. Myers, property in Coal Township, $37,000.
• Pine Hurst Acres Propertie sLLC to Samuel M. Hinkle, property in Riverside, $1.
• Michael W. Bordner Jr., Ashley L. Williams and Ashley L. bordner to Patrick E. Cushing and Molly Cushing, property in Northumberland, $1.
8 Paul H. Force, Paul H. Force Jr. and Elaine I. Force to Paul H. Force and Elaine I. Force, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Lynn L. Snyder, Ann M. Snyder, Richard L. Willier and Tina M. Willier to Lynn L. Snyder, Ann M. Snyder, Richard L. Willier and Tina M. Willier, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• John J. Loftus to Joseph Kutza III and Martha Alice Kutza, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• William D. Henry, Jodi Henry and William J. Maher to William D. Henry and Jodi Henry, property in Coal Township, $1.
• William D. Henry and Jodi Henry to William J. Maher to William D. Henry and Jodi Henry, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Jason Burkholder, property in Sunbury, $1.
