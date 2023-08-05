MILTON — As the first day of school nears, Milton Area School District continues forging ahead with building renovations.
“The process is going well. They’re doing it pod by pod,” said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart, speaking about Baugher Elementary School renovations. “The neat part about that is we have the ability to see the progress and the excitement about what the whole project will look like at the end.”
In this case, pods refer to specific halls that house each grade. Pod A will be ready for students by the first day of school, which is Aug. 17. The $18 million renovation project will continue to progress throughout the school year.
“B Pod and C Pod will be worked on throughout the year,” said Bickhart. “We’re continuously working on the schedule, looking at a realistic timeframe. Pod B is absolutely being worked on as we speak. Once Pod B opens, we can then begin Pod C.”
To help parents prepare for the upcoming school year, Milton Area School District will also be hosting a variety of open houses.
“The week of the 14th, 15th and 16th the buildings have open houses,” said Bickhart. “One exciting thing we’re doing this year is, on Monday the 14th, we’re doing our open house at both White Deer and Baugher for kindergarteners only.
“The idea of moving kindergarteners to the 14th is it’s going to be a little bit more structured for parents to learn more about what school and kindergarten is. There will be some things planned for the teachers to talk about with parents.”
The open house for kindergarteners will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
There will be an open house at Baugher, for students entering first to fourth grades, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. From 3 to 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, the middle school will host an open house. Later that evening, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., an open house will be held at White Deer Elementary, for students entering first through fifth grades at that school.
