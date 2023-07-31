LAURELTON — The co-owner of the former Laurelton Center property believes a fire which swept through one of the buildings on the property Sunday evening was intentionally set. However, a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has listed the cause of the blaze as undetermined due to the extent of the damage.
Gerald Fulkroad, co-owner of Jay Fulkroad and Sons of McAllisterville, said vandalism has been an ongoing problem at the property since he purchased it at a judicial sale in the spring of 2021.
"It was vacant. It had to be arson," said Fulkroad. "We have had a terrible time with vandalism. Every week when we go there to mow they trash the place. Windows broken out, lumber stolen, chairs thrown through windows. I just never dreamed that there would be people out there who break and steal stuff like they have. I just never dreamed there would be those types of animals going around trashing property the way they have."
The 266-acre site was sold to Fulkroad at a judicial sale for $1 million. The prior owner, Gary Murphy and Maryland-based Mountain View Inc., had amassed more than $330,000 in back taxes and sewer liens.
Union County West End Fire Chief Richard Wright said Monday morning that a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has listed the cause of the blaze as undetermined in nature due to the extensive damage to the building.
Wright said the fire broke out at around 6:30 p.m. in building number two on the property.
"It was initially dispatched as an unknown type of fire called in by a passing motorists," he said. "When we arrived on scene the gates were locked and we had to force our way through the gates to the property. We saw flames just starting to come through the roof of the structure, and then I called for a second alarm for tankers."
West End firefighters went inside the building with a hose line, while Mifflinburg's ladder truck doused the building with water from the outside.
"Shortly after Mifflinburg arrived I ordered evacuation of the building and started a defensive attack from the outside," said Wright.
Wright said crews remained on scene for approximately three hours before returning available. About half of the building's roof collapsed in the fire.
The fire appeared to have started in the attic of the structure, Wright said.
There was no electricity supplied to the two story building, which Wright estimated to be an 80-by-80-foot structure.
In addition to the West End and Mifflinburg, firefighters from New Berlin, Lewisburg, White Deer Township, as well as Snyder and Centre counties were called to the scene.
The Laurelton Center was authorized in 1913 and opened in 1920 as a mental health facility for women. It closed in 1998.
Fulkroad said the property consists of 31 buildings. After he purchased it, a Christian university expressed an interest in the facility.
"Ever since that fell through it's been all downhill," said Fulkroad. "As of this time we are still searching for something that will work. Right now I don't know what we will do with the building that was on fire."
Hartley Township Supervisor Chair Bradley Wagner said about one month ago the township changed the zoning of the property to a business district.
"The owner of Fulkroad wanted to change the zoning as he wanted to open the property up to businesses," said Wagner. "He was talking about fixing up some of the buildings up there."
Union County Commissioner Jeffrey Reber said the county has no stake in the property, and hasn't had since its sale to Fulkroad.
"If Mr. Fulkroad is is going to develop it for businesses, of course we at the county would welcome that," said Reber.
