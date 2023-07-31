LAURELTON — The co-owner of the former Laurelton Center property believes a fire which swept through one of the buildings on the property Sunday evening was intentionally set. However, a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has listed the cause of the blaze as undetermined due to the extent of the damage. 

Gerald Fulkroad, co-owner of Jay Fulkroad and Sons of McAllisterville, said vandalism has been an ongoing problem at the property since he purchased it at a judicial sale in the spring of 2021.

